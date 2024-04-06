Search
Gary police say speed was factor in fatal crash of 28-year-old

A single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:55 p.m. April 5, 2024, in the 4000 block of Washington Street in Gary, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Gary Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 28-year-old man from Lake Station died Friday afternoon in a crash in a residential area in Gary, police report.

The man was not identified in a post on Friday afternoon from Gary Police Department.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of Washington Street. Officers arrived to find a silver 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that had struck two trees on the northwest corner of West 40th Ave and Washington Street near the railroad tracks.

Investigators think the driver lost control as he was northbound on Washington Street and crossed the railroad tracks. He died in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police say.

