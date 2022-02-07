Indiana News

Gary sergeant shot during police run taken to hospital; suspect in custody

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Gary Police Department sergeant was stable at a hospital after being shot Monday afternoon, according to a social media post.

Sgt. William Fazekas responded to a “shots fired” call shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The post did not say where Fazekas went to respond to the call, but media reports say it was in the area of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Video from a helicopter at the scene showed a car crashed into an sport utility vehicle on a snow-covered drive just off local streets and next to an apartment building.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told News 8 in an email that a suspect was taken into custody at an abandoned building in the area near East Fourth Avenue (U.S. 20) and Buchanan Street.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the shooting, Martinez says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.