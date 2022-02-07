Indiana News

Gary sergeant shot during police run taken to hospital; suspect in custody

A car of the Gary Police Department. (Image Provided/Gary Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Gary Police Department sergeant was stable at a hospital after being shot Monday afternoon, according to a social media post.

Sgt. William Fazekas responded to a “shots fired” call shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The post did not say where Fazekas went to respond to the call, but media reports say it was in the area of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Video from a helicopter at the scene showed a car crashed into an sport utility vehicle on a snow-covered drive just off local streets and next to an apartment building.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told News 8 in an email that a suspect was taken into custody at an abandoned building in the area near East Fourth Avenue (U.S. 20) and Buchanan Street.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the shooting, Martinez says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Warmer temperatures ahead

Weather Blog /

Cook Medical sells reproductive health unit in $875 million deal

Business /

The Bee Corp lands additional funding

Inside INdiana Business /

Heater ignites fire in semitrailer being used as shelter in Columbus

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.