Gary teen deemed incompetent for trial in infant’s killing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a 17-year-old Gary girl accused of killing a toddler left in her care can remain jailed in northwest Indiana until she’s transferred to a mental health facility in Indianapolis.

A Lake County judge granted the teen permission Tuesday to remain incarcerated in a medical wing of the Lake County Jail until her she’s moved to Indianapolis.

The judge had ruled in June that the girl lacks sufficient comprehension to assist in her own defense for allegedly killing 7-month-old Darius Whitley in March at a Gary apartment building.

