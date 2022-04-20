Indiana News

Gary woman admits helping hide gun used in 2 murders

A judge's gavel on a white background. (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has admitted helping hide a gun her boyfriend used to kill two teenagers at a Gary-area home.

Court records show 43-year-old Dawn Carden pleaded guilty Monday to assisting a criminal and dangerous control of a firearm in connection with the Oct. 16, 2020, shooting deaths of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll.

If Lake Superior Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Carden’s plea agreement, she could face a sentence of 1-12 years in prison.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Carden rented a storage unit in Gary where police later recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.