Indiana News

Gas prices surge nearly 40 cents in a month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sticker shock has again taken over gas stations in Indiana, pushing out prices below $3.

The latest numbers from GasBuddy show Indiana’s average at $3.34 a gallon. That’s up 37 cents from last month.

Experts say the rise is unusual for this time of year and blame supply.

December’s winter storm caused a series of outrages at the refineries that produce gasoline, jet fuel and diesel.