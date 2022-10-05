Indiana News

Gas prices top $4 dollar mark in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices throughout Indiana increased seven cents between Monday and Tuesday, to an average price of $4.12 per gallon. The price is 16 cents higher than last week.

Several gas stations around Indianapolis were charging $4.29 per gallon Tuesday.

“Gas is expensive, I don’t drive certain places if it’s not going to bring any revenue, I don’t hang out with friends anymore who live on the eastside,” John Nieder of Indianapolis said.

The sharp increase is being blamed on an explosion at a refinery near Toledo, Ohio on Sept. 20 that killed two people. The refinery, which produces 160,000 barrels of oil per-day, has been off line since then.

“Which is not a lot compared to other refineries, but still any blip in our supply system can cause a shortage,” Executive Director of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association, Scott Imus said.

Imus adds that gas prices could remain high because this is the time of year when refineries are down for maintenance.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC, is scheduled to meet Wednesday and could cut production, which would also drive up prices.