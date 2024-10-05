Georgia man fatally injured in single-vehicle crash on I-65

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A Georgia man was fatally injured Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-65, according to Indiana State Police.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound lanes at the 245 mile-marker. This is two miles south of the first Crown Point exit (247). The trooper found a 2015 Honda GL1800 motorcycle that had sustained major damage. The trooper also found the motorcyclist near the vehicle.

The trooper attempted to administer first aid to the motorcyclist, but they could not locate a pulse. The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist, later identified as Eric D. Jones, 57, of Rex, Georgia, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. Jones’ family was notified of the incident.