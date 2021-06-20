Indiana News

Girl dies at Lake Michigan after getting hit by wave

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A girl is dead following a water rescue in Lake Michigan Saturday night, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.

DNR say emergency personnel were dispatched to Washington Park Beach in Michigan City around 9:11 p.m. Saturday.

The girl and two of her family members were in the water when a wave pulled them into deeper water. Nearby swimmers helped rescue the two family members but the girl never resurfaced.

Divers with the Michigan City Fire Department found the girl’s body at 9:52 p.m. She was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

No additional information about the victim was immediately available.