Girl Scout who died at Camp Koch identified by authorities

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Tuesday surrounding an incident where a Girl Scout died on Monday at Camp Koch.

Three others were injured during the incident, where authorities said a tree fell.

Authorities identified the deceased victim as 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer from Jasper.

Authorities also said a 10-year-old female from Boonville was treated and released.

The two adults have been identified as Melinda Garman and Judy Kicklighter.

At 11:30 a.m., a 911 call was received from Camp Koch about a tree falling on campers.

Several people were trapped and injured, the caller reported to authorities.

Four patients were identified.

Each person was taken in an ambulance.

The group was out for a morning hike on a gravel road.

They were coming down an incline on the road when they were hit by the tree as they were walking, authorities said.

The sheriff guessed the tree was 35-45 feet tall.

He said he didn’t know why the tree fell, but saturation is a possibility.

When first responders were dispatched, it was raining.

The camp is currently closed.