Glenbrook Mall shooting leaves man injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was injured after a shooting at the Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne Friday, police say.

At 12:10 p.m. Friday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Allen County Police Departments responded to reports of a shooting at Glenbrook Mall. A male called police stating he had been shot in the leg. Dispatch received several more calls from patrons and mall security about gunfire being heard in the mall near the fountain.

When officers arrived, they located a man near the water fountain suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Several witnesses stated the adult suspect had fled the scene immediately after the incident occurred.

No other victims were located.

Based on statements by witnesses, investigators believe an altercation between two individuals lead to the man being shot. This is an ongoing investigation. Police believe this is not connected to a previous shooting at Glenbrook Mall in July.

Related: Man injured after shooting at Fort Wayne Mall

Glenbrook Mall will remain closed for the remainder of Friday and will re-open Saturday for normal business hours. Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.