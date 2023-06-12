GM to invest $632M at Fort Wayne assembly plant to prepare for new generation of pickups

A sign for the GM Fort Wayne Assembly Plant is displayed at the entrance on May 30, 2019 in Roanoke, Indiana. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $632 million to update its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant so it can make the next generation of full-size pickup trucks with internal combustion engines.

The investment in new conveyors and equipment in the body shop and assembly areas won’t create any new jobs. But GM said on Monday it will keep jobs for about 4,000 people who work at the plant.

“This investment will not only support the production of next-generation trucks, but it will support Hoosier workers,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a release. “We’re thankful to GM for their commitment to Indiana and look forward to continuing to strengthen that partnership through investments like these.”

Construction will start in 2024 at the plant, which now builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks.

GM wouldn’t say when the next generation of trucks will go on sale.

GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Fort Wayne Assembly and more than $2.8 billion in Indiana manufacturing operations since 2013.