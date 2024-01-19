Google buys land to develop data center in Fort Wayne

A Google sign on Oct. 6, 2023, stands in front of the building on the sidelines of the opening of the new Google Cloud data center in Hanau, Germany. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Google announced Friday it’s purchased land in Fort Wayne for the development of a data center campus, ending speculation about what company was part of a large project first revealed last year.

Google has 24 data centers in the world, 14 of those in North America. The nearest to Indiana is in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.

WISHTV.com first reported on the Fort Wayne development in October. The site sits amid 892 acres in the area of East Tillman Road and Adams Center Road. The area, southeast of downtown Fort Wayne, is the size of about 765 football fields. It’s about a mile north of the I-469 exit for Marion Center Road.

The city recently annexed the rural area which has a smattering of homes.

The city government in December approved a 10-year abatement for half of the then-unnamed developer’s property taxes. Those documents estimated the investments would total from $3 billion to $4 billion.

Google representative Devon Smiley issued a statement Friday that said, in part, “Data centers are the engines behind the digital services that power our daily lives, like Google Search, Gmail, and Maps, as well as the company’s ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.”

The sale of the land will support communitywide initiatives, Google’s statement said. No details were provided.

“We’re new to town with this long-term project so don’t have any more to share yet. We will be in touch with more details about our progress and additional investments in the community soon,” the statement said.

Mayor Tom Henry called the news “a major win for our community” in a post on Facebook.

The Democrat mayor posted a statement Friday that said, in part, “This development is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will bring excellent jobs, new economic development possibilities, and further strengthen our community’s place as an ideal location for business to invest. A lot of work has gone into getting the necessary approvals to move the data center project across the finish line.”

News 8 reached out by email to the Allen County commissioners on Friday, but did not immediately receive a response.