GOP caucus picks ex-hospital exec as new Indiana legislator

MARION, Ind. (WISH) – A Republican caucus on Tuesday night chose one of three candidates to fill the vacancy created by state Rep. Kevin Mahan.

Ann Vermilion won out over Steve Henderson and John Lancaster. Vermilion, who is from Grant County, runs a health care consulting business. She recently was administrative director of Marion General Hospital.

Mahan had left the legislature to assume a job with Community Health Network. The Blackford County native had served the last nine years in the Indiana General Assembly serving District 31, which includes Hartford City and Marion. He is a former Blackford County sheriff.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer announced the results of the election Tuesday night at Ivy Tech Community College in Marion.