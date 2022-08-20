Indiana News

GOP selects Yakym to replace Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind., (WISH) — Rudy Yakym will replace Rep. Jackie Walorski on Indiana’s 2nd District Congresional ballot in November.

A Republican caucus picked Yakym, a former Walorski campaign finance director, from a field of 14 candidates after just one round of voting Saturday in Mishawaka.

Yakym had received the endorsement of Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart.

Other candidates included former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, former State Rep. Christi Stutzman, and current State Rep. Curt Nisly, who lost his re-election bid during the May primary.

Yakym received 205 of the caucus votes, followed by Hill (86), Nisly (31), and Stutzman (27), per Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, publisher of IndyPolitics.org.

Walorski served 10 years in Congress before her death in a car crash August 3 in Elkhart County.

The crash also killed Emma Thomson, Walorski’s Communications Director, Zachery Potts, the St. Joseph County Republican Party Chairman, and Edit Schmucker, who was driving the other vehicle in the crash.

Yakym will be the Republican nominee in the general and special elections for the 2nd District seat in the U.S. House, both to be held November 8th.

“Rudy will be a strong voice for northern Indiana and continue Jackie Walorski’s legacy of fighting for conservative values in Washington, D.C.,” Kyle Hupfer, Indiana Republican Party Chairman, said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Paul Steury is the Democratic nominee for the general election. Democrats will meet next week to officially name a candidate for the special election.

“Democrats look forward to nominating a proven and honest leader who will work to create a better future for Hoosier families — not cater to special interests or endorse extremism,” Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party Chairman, said in a statement before the GOP vote Saturday.