Indiana News

Goshen shooting sends multiple people to hospital

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people were shot after a shooting that took place on the south side of Goshen.

The Goshen Police Department says the shooting happened Saturday. Officers did not say what time the shooting took place.

Officers say there have been posts made on social media that the shooting took place at a nursing home which is false, police say. Officers did not provide the exact location of the shooting.

Police say those who were shot were taken to area hospitals. They say their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officers did not provide the amount of people shot or their identities. Investigators say they do not believe there is any danger to the public from the shooting. They say the investigation is still ongoing.