Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers State of the State address virtually

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s annual State of the State address is a virtual event this year rather than delivered before the typical joint session of the General Assembly.

Holcomb had been planning to give the speech before a small audience at the Statehouse in observing COVID-19 precautions. But that was called off when he announced the closure of the Statehouse until Thursday because of possible protests related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The televised State of the State speech comes a week after Holcomb took the oath of office for his second term.

