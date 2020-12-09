Gov. Holcomb adds COVID-19 restrictions, tells Hoosiers to keep wearing masks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday created new restrictions on hospitals and on social gatherings, including those at schools and colleges.

Indiana State Board of Health on Wednesday reported 5,853 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 398,417. In addition, the department said an additional 98 Hoosiers died from COVID-19, raising Indiana’s death toll to 6,207.

The governor said Hoosiers should continue to follow the mask mandate. The mandate first began July 27.

He said the state also has a 14% positivity rate, more 3,200 hospitalized, and more than 400 daily hospital admissions.

Indiana has created a weekly score system for its counties, mapping with those having the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in red, followed by orange, yellow and blue. The governor referred to the map during his weekly coronavirus briefing: “We have more counties in red for positivity levels than we did last week.”

All 92 counties are in red or orange this week. Marion, Boone, Hamilton and Madison counties are in the orange metric. Five other counties surrounding Indianapolis — Hendricks, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby and Hancock — are in the red metric.

The governor said hospitals are required to postpone or reschedule nonemergent procedures done in the in-patient hospital setting from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3. The goal is to clear out beds in hospitals and give relief to hospital workers.

Also, the governor said the state is capping social gatherings at the limits imposed by each county’s metrics, and local health departments will not be allowed to grant exceptions. The limits are 25 people for counties in red, 50 people for counties in orange, 100 people for yellow counties and 250 people for blue counties.

In addition, K-12 school extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue but attendance is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians plus their minor children for counties in the red metric. Those counties in the blue, yellow and orange metrics must limit capacity to 25% capacity in consultation with local health department. College and professional sports may continue with participants, support personnel and family members; a local health department may approve a plan for fan attendance of up to 25% capacity.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.