Gov. Holcomb appoints Elise Nieshalla as Indiana’s next state comptroller

Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla will be Indiana's next State Comptroller, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday. (Provided Photo/State of Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of the Boone County Council will serve as Indiana’s next state comptroller, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday.

Elise Nieshalla will replace State Comptroller Tera Klutz, whose resignation is effective Thursday.

“Elise…has shared her financial expertise to help steer and shape the bright future of Boone County which gives me great confidence she’ll do the same serving Hoosiers as our next State Comptroller,” Gov. Holcomb said in a release.

As the state’s chief financial officer, Nieshalla will balance the state’s checkbook, pay the state’s bills and state employees, and distribute tax dollars.

“It is truly my privilege to receive Governor Holcomb’s appointment to serve our great state and local units of government by upholding the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and offering tremendous Hoosier service,” Nieshalla said in a release.

In addition to her role as Boone County Council president, Nieshalla is also the president of the Indiana County Councils Association and is the chairwoman of the Association of Indiana Counties’ 2023 Legislative Committee.

Nieshalla earned a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University and a master’s degree from Indiana University. She and her husband, Chris, live in Zionsville.

Nieshalla will be sworn in on Friday, Dec. 1.