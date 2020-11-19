Gov. Holcomb appoints Indiana’s first-ever chief equity, inclusion officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced the appointment of the state’s first-ever chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer.

Karrah Herring will serve in the role beginning Feb. 1, 2021, Holcomb said in a press release sent to News 8.

“My goal is to better build diversity and foster an inclusive environment within state government and the services we provide so every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential,” he said. “Karrah will guide every state agency with her impressive experience at one of our state’s world-renowned universities.”

Herring is currently the director of public affairs for the University of Notre Dame. She has worked for the university since 2011. During her time there, she has served on Notre Dame’s Human Resource’s Senior Leadership Team as director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX coordinator.

“I am honored to join Gov. Holcomb’s administration and be named the state’s first chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer,” Herring said in a press release sent to News 8. “This is an incredible opportunity to drive cultural change across state government workplaces and essential state services by increasing equity and inclusion.”

Holcomb announced the creation of the position in August.

Herring’s role will “focus on improving state government operations as well as drive systemic change to remove hurdles in the government workplace and services the state provides.”

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is supporting Indiana’s diversity and inclusion programs and services.

