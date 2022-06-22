Indiana News

Gov. Holcomb calls July 6 special session to aid return of $1B to taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday called for a July 6 special session so state legislators can discuss his plan to give Hoosier taxpayers an additional refund.

The governor’s plan would give eligible Hoosiers about $225 in addition to the $125 Indiana taxpayers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund.

When combined with the earlier refund, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350 in total, the governor’s office said. A married couple filing jointly would receive around $700.

The proposal must be approved by state lawmakers.

“This is the fastest, fairest, and most efficient way to return taxpayers’ hard-earned money during a time of economic strain,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Indiana’s economy is growing and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned.”