Gov. Holcomb initiates mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has initiated a mask mandate beginning Monday.

“Over the last several weeks, several things have happened,” the governor said in his Wednesday coronavirus briefing.

Determining factors:

Get children back to school land keep Indiana businesses open and operating.

Increase in COVID-19 positivity rate.

Increase in number of Hoosiers hospitalized for COVID-19.

Additional counties seeing more cases.

Increase in cases and positivity rates in neighboring states.

“We have, as Hoosiers, worked very hard to get to where we are today. Businesses are open and operating at various levels of capacity. People are getting haircuts, myself included,” Holcomb said. “We’re eating in restaurants and we’re working in all kinds of facilities, both large and small. And if you want to keep it that way, we want businesses to stay open, we want more Hoosiers to continue this trend of going back safely to work. We don’t want to dial it back or put it in reverse or, as some are, shutting down again. Face coverings can and will help us blunt this increase. It has in other places around the country and, indeed, around the world.”

