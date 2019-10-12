Gov. Holcomb rappels down building during fundraiser

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s governor last year asked Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana to keep the lines of communication open on the group’s efforts to reduce infant mortality.

Gov. Eric Holcomb heard back, and the organization asked him to rappel down a building Saturday as part of a fundraiser called Over the Edge. He did just that at the Centier Bank Corporate Centre, just off I-65 near Southlake Mall in Merrillville.

Andrea Sherwin, president and CEO of the mental health group, said in a news release before the event, “I’m not sure the Governor expected his invitation to result in being asked to go five stories Over The Edge, but we are thrilled to announce that he has accepted the challenge with excitement and enthusiasm.”

The mental health group has served northwest Indiana since 1957. Saturday’s event was designed to raise awareness of critical health and wellness challenges facing northern Indiana families and children.