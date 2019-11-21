Grandfather charged in Indiana granddaughter’s fatal fall from cruise ship appears in court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WISH) — The Indiana grandfather charged in his granddaughter’s fatal fall from a cruise ship was in court Wednesday.

Salvatore Anello, who is from Valparaiso, was in a San Juan, Puerto Rico courtroom for about 10 minutes to answer charges of negligent homicide.

The prosecution stated they have witnesses from both on and off the island they will call to testify.

That information has yet to be shared with the defense.

The grandfather says he placed his granddaughter, Chloe Weigand, near an open window he thought was closed.

She then fell from the 11th story of the Royal Caribbean ship. Annelo and his family have said before it was a tragic accident.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.