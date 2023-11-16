Gravy train! First pics of Holiday World’s Thanksgiving thrill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready to hear — “Keep your hands inside the gravy boat at all times!” Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari are revealing a first real-world look at the trains that will take families on a Thanksgiving-themed ride called “Good Gravy!”

The debut is happening this week at a trade show called the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando, Florida. The display includes two of the coaches that will be part of a larger train. The coaches are shaped like giant gravy boats, with design details that echo a set of traditional fine china. Each boat has four seats, all in one row.

Holiday World display at International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo (Photo provided by/ Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari)

Holiday World says it will be a “boomerang”-type ride from the Vekoma company. Boomerang coasters use the same tracks to deliver both a “forward” and “backward” ride, switching directions on the hill or “spike” that marks the halfway point. Boomerangs in some parks feature extreme twists, turns, and loops for advanced riders, but Good Gravy! is billed as the first family version from Vekoma in North America. Minimum ride heights will be 38″, similar to its future Thanksgiving area neighbors: Turkey Whirl and Gobblers Getaway.

(Provided Photo by/ Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari)

Computer animations of the Good Gravy! shows the trains on a cranberry-colored track, winding past an oversized milk jug, whisk, and rolling pin and through both a giant cranberry sauce can and a house decorated for the holidays.

Computer rendering of future Good Gravy! ride (Provided Photo by/ Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari)

Holiday World promises other improvements in the area surrounding the coaster, including a children’s play area, shady spots for sitting, and a refreshment stand shaped like a vintage trailer. The area will be called “Stuffing Springs.”

Good Gravy! will be the sixth roller coaster at the park, joining Raven, Legend, Thunderbird, Voyage, and Howler.

Howler is currently the only other family-oriented coaster in the park. The new ride is set to open next spring.