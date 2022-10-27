Indiana News

Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase speaks out

ATLANTA, Ga. (WISH) — The paternal great-grandmother of the boy found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana is speaking out.

A mugshot and BMV photo of Dejuane Anderson. (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

Cairo Jordan, who was 5-years-old at the time of his death, was found in a suitcase by a mushroom hunter in the woods of Washington County in April.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson. Anderson believed her son was a demon, according to several Facebook posts she made.

Police have not located her. Another woman involved in the case, 40-year-old Dawn Coleman, has been arrested in California and is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Now, Jordan’s paternal great-grandmother is speaking out. Mary Jane Jordan spoke to WANF in Atlanta.

“You know how you think it’s going to cool off and it’s going to go back. Never heard from her again. She blocked our number,” Mary Jane Jordan said. “All of us. Nobody. She wasn’t going to be bothered with us, period.”

Mary Jane Jordan said she believes Anderson can not continue to live on the run.

“I mean he didn’t deserve that. She could’ve brought him back. I would have kept him,” Mary Jane Jordan said.

Cairo Jordan would have turned 6-years-old this week.