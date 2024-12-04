Greene County sheriff seeks help finding missing 68-year-old man

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WISH) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s help finding a 68-year-old man last seen leaving a basketball game on Tuesday night.

Rickie Smith was described as white, 6 feet 2 inches, and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. refereeing a basketball game at the Pleasantview Mennonite Church in Montgomery.

He was seen wearing his referee uniform: A black and white striped shirt, black pants, and a black jacket. He was said to be driving a black 2016 Ford F150 pickup truck in an unknown direction.

Smith was believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Smith was asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411.