Indiana News

Greene County woman killed in State Road 45 head-on crash

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomfield woman died Monday in a head-on crash on State Road 45 in Greene County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police say Morgan Apple, 22, was driving on South State Road 45 just south of I-69 at around 4:30 p.m. when her Kia Soul collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Apple was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, 68-year-old Jeffrey Euler, of Bloomington, was taken to the hospital after the crash. Police did not provide any information on his condition.

The crash is still under investigation and police have not said what led to the accident.

State Road 45 was shut down until just after 9 p.m. for accident reconstruction.