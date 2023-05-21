Grenade explosion kills one, injures two in Lake County

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead and his two children were injured in a grenade explosion on Saturday evening, Lake County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a Facebook post made by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, officers responded to a report of an explosion around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive, which is in a residential area 20 minutes southwest of Valparaiso in northeastern Indiana.

Officers say that a family at a residence on the street was going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. According to the post, someone pulled the pin on the grenade and it detonated.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s children, an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of shrapnel wounds.

The Porter County Bomb Squad secured the area to search for other explosive devices. Officers have not released the identity of the man who died as of Sunday morning.