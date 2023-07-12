Greyhound bus from Indianapolis crashes in Illinois, killing at least 3

At least 3 people were killed and 14 injured after a Greyhound bus out of Indianapolis crashed outside of St. Louis on July 12, 2023. (CNN Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greyhound bus from Indianapolis crashed just outside of St. Louis early Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The bus was traveling west on Interstate 70 just before 3 a.m. EDT when it hit three commercial vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake westbound rest area outside Highland, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

The rest area is roughly 45 minutes east of St. Louis and 215 miles west of Indianapolis.

Three people on the bus were killed. At least fourteen others, including the bus driver, were seriously injured. Four people were transported to the hospital by helicopter, state police said.

No one in the commercial vehicles was injured.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

Greyhound says a relief bus is on the way to pick up the remaining passengers.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.