Guardsmen undergo training before deployment to long-term care facilities

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WISH) — Nursing home staff members are tired and working long hours to fight the coronavirus, which has hit Indiana’s long-term living centers hard.

Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, said he wants the Guardsmen to subtly go into the state’s nursing homes and just help.

Hand-to-hand training and rifle marksmanship is what usually comes to mind when you hear about the Indiana National Guard. But, Friday’s training was different.

Jensen Clement never thought her first duty activation would be to a nursing home in her hometown of Plainfield.

“The situation isn’t all that good, but I am excited to be a part of it and especially just be a big part of helping my community,” Clement said.

Trending Headlines

Guardsmen underwent three days of intense training at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh.

Dr. Kathleen Unroe, chief executive officer of Probari, oversaw some of the training.

“It’s hard to overstate how stressful and difficult this time has been for nursing home residents. If you live in a nursing home, you are already isolated from the community,” Unroe siad.

Guardsmen will help long-term care facility staff members with screening employees, and helping with COVID-19 testing and reporting test results.

Lyles said, “So, they’re going to augment the staff. And by augmenting the staff, they may be doing things like wellness checks at the entrance, taking temperatures, helping to ensure the staff and the visitors, residents are in compliance with CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, as well as sanitizing compartments. … However they can help the staff beat this virus,” Lyles said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the move last week, saying they’ll start with facilities that have had registered outbreaks, and eventually reaching all facilities.

Indiana’s nursing homes have seen more than 50% of the state’s pandemic-related deaths.

“Our goal is to stop the virus inside of these facilities to protect those that are at most high-risk,” Lyles said.

Starting Monday, Guardsmen will deploy to 133 of Indiana’s long-term care facilities. They’re going to try to put two, three Guardsmen at each facility during the first phase.

DeVon Roberson said he’s ready.

“It’s serious. It’s not something to take lightly. So, If I can put my talents, my efforts toward making it a little easier on someone else, to make it better to manage control of COVID so that everybody can get back to their normal lives, I’m OK with that,” Roberson said.

Lyles said more than 1,300 Guardsmen will be mobilized in the next three weeks.

Phase 2 will start next week. By then, Guardsmen plan to be in 250 nursing homes. Then, by mid-November, they plan to be in all 534 Indiana nursing homes.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 29, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.