Guidance counselor at Floyd Central High School faces child seduction charges

A view of Floyd Central High School in May 2023 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A guidance counselor at a southern Indiana high school faces two felony charges of child seduction involving a student, police say.

The guidance counselor, Brittany Eisner, 34, and a student at Floyd Central High School in the unincorporated community of Floyds Knobs. That’s about a 15-minute drive northwest of downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

An Indiana Department of Child Services investigation determined the relationship was sexual, and Eisner had provided the juvenile with alcohol and vaping products, the Jeffersonville Police Department said in a news release. The release did not provide the name, age or gender of the student.

Later, the Jeffersonville Police Department and the New Albany Floyd County Schools administration did their own investigation of the Child Services findings before the felony charges were filed.

Eisner also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A arrest warrant for Eisner was served Tuesday.

Online court records show Eisner had an initial hearing Wednesday morning in Clark Circuit Court 1. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash. The Clark County sheriff does not keep an online public record of inmates, so it was not immediately known late Wednesday afternoon if Eisner remained in jail.

News 8 reached out for Eisner’s jail-booking photo but did not immediately receive a reply from authorities.

Floyd Central High School has more than 1,800 students in grades 9-12 in the 2022-2023 school year.