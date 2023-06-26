Hail damage closes atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel

WEST BADEN, Ind. — Sunday’s severe storms caused serious damage to one of southern Indiana’s crown jewels.

The atrium of the West Baden Springs Hotel in Orange County is off-limits to visitors because of “extensive hail damage,” hotel officials tweeted Sunday night.

The hotel remains open, but the atrium is closed indefinitely.

West Baden Springs Hotel, a national historic landmark, opened in 1902 and is known for the ornate 200-foot dome covering its atrium.

Until 1913, the hotel’s dome was the largest free-spanning dome in the world. It remained the largest dome in the United States until 1955 when it was surpassed by Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the hotel’s heyday, its atrium housed live palm trees, an array of overstuffed furniture where guests could relax, and a massive fireplace that could hold logs up to 14 feet long. Today, it’s a place where guests can socialize, enjoy a meal, and listen to live music.

The atrium at the West Baden Springs Hotel in West Baden, Ind. (WISH Photo/Ashley Fowler)

