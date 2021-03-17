Half-ton of marijuana found after dog sniffs van in NW Indiana traffic stop

Police found more than a half-ton of marijuana after a traffic stop March 16, 2021, on I-65 near Lowell, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — State police found more than a half-ton of marijuana during a Tuesday morning traffic stop on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

Police pulled over a white van for a moving violation around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on the interstate near the Lowell exit, about 125 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Tuesday night that a police dog that sniffed the exterior of the van, which led police to search inside.

“During that search, troopers discovered 38 large boxes and 6 black garbage bags,” the release said. “The boxes were wrapped in black plastic wrap. Inside the boxes contained a total of 1,264 individually sealed bags, each weighing approximately 1.5 lbs., and contained a green plant material. A field test of the content revealed it to be marijuana. The total amount of seized marijuana weighed approximately 1,275 lbs. A conservative estimated street value of the seized items is approximately $5.7-8.5 million dollars.”

The release did not say which direction the van was headed.

A 31-year-old man from McKinleyville, Calif., was arrested and placed in the Lake County jail after he was preliminarily charged with two felony drug counts, state police said. The Lake County prosecutor will determine if formal charges will be filed.