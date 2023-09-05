Harley-Davidson recalls 65,000 motorcycles

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: The Harley-Davidson logo is displayed on a motorcycle at Oakland Harley-Davidson on May 19, 2022 in Oakland, California. Harley-Davidson is recalling 65,000 motorcycles over a faulty part that could cause a rider to lose control and crash. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling 65,000 motorcycles over a faulty part that could cause riders to lose control and crash.

“A fastener securing the rear shock absorber may break and allow the rear shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The affected models were manufactured between 2018 and 2023, according to Harley-Davidson.

Models being recalled:

2018-2019 FLDE

2018-2021 FLHC

2018-2023 FLHCS

2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV

2020-2023 FXLRS

2022-2023 FXLRST

2022 FXRST Softail

Dealers will replace the shock absorber fastener, free of charge. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed out on Tuesday.

If owners are unsure if certain models are included in the recall, Harley-Davidson provides a search engine. Simply type in the VIN and it will alert motorcycle owners if their ride is under recall. There is also a search bar and other resources on the NHTSA’s website.

Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464 and reference recall number 0181. Harley owners may also call the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

There are several certified Harley-Davidson dealers in the Indianapolis area. To find the one nearest you, visit Harley Davidson’s website and type in your zip code.

In 2018, Harley-Davidson recalled 175,000 motorcycles over possible brake failures.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company began as a four-person collaboration in 1903 in a small shed in Milwaukee.

According to Ride Apart, Harley-Davidson sold 117,100 new bikes in North America in 2022 — a 12% drop when compared to 133,700 sold in 2021.