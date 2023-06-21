Harrison Co. inmate overdoses, dies while incarcerated

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate at the Harrison County Jail overdosed and died while incarcerated, according to Indiana State Police.

On May 18 around 6 a.m., a corrections officer went to deliver breakfast and found 42-year-old Joshua Kepley unresponsive in a communal cell.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Kepley dead.

On Friday, Kepley’s toxicology report revealed he died by an acute multidrug intoxication of meth and fentanyl. His death was ruled an accident.

Kepley had been arrested for the neglect of a dependent, after police responded to an overdose call for him. After his arrest, he was taken to a local hospital and cleared before he was taken to jail.