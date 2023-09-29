Harrison County man dies after being handcuffed

Corydon, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a southern Indiana man died after being handcuffed early Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Fey Drive Northwest in Corydon after the homeowner called 911, reporting 43-year-old Jessie Frank Harris was on their back patio acting strangely. The homeowner also advised that although Harris had recently resided at the house, he was no longer allowed on the property.

After officers arrived on the scene, they observed Jessie Harris acting erratic and strangely. Officers then attempted to secure Harris for safety concerns by placing him in handcuffs. As officers placed Harris in handcuffs, he appeared to have a medical event and collapsed. Emergency medical personnel were immediately called and rushed Jessie Harris to the Harrison County Hospital. Jessie Harris was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning at the Harrison County Hospital; however, doctors observed no apparent physical cause of death. Although toxicology results in the investigation are still pending, investigators believe drugs may be a factor in this case. Harris’ family has been notified of his death.

This case is still under investigation as ISP detectives continue to conduct interviews and review video recordings of the event. This case will be updated as information becomes available.