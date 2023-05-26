Harrison County man killed in motorcycle crash near Lanesville

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Harrison County man Thursday night, Indiana State Police say.

ATR around 8:40 p.m., Harrison County dispatch received a report of a motorcycle that had collided with a car in the parking lot of Lanesville baseball and softball fields located off State Road 62. ISP troopers found that a 1979 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling on SR 62 and was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed, according to a release Friday.

As the motorcycle was traveling westbound on SR 62, it passed a car and drove off the north side of the highway, and down an embankment. Police say, as a result, it crashed into a vehicle parked in the baseball facility’s parking lot.

The driver, Gary T. Graff, Jr., 38, of Laconia, Indiana was thrown from the bike. Witnesses at the scene immediately called 911 and attempted life-saving measures.

Police say that Graff died at the scene.

Investigators believe speeding and alcohol may be a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending, according to police.