Indiana News

Haubstadt man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

A Haubstadt man was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor on Sept. 13, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WISH) — A Haubstadt man has been arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Police say 42-year-old Phillip Brundage allegedly fondled a 14-year-old boy in the summer of 2018.

Brundage turned himself into the Gibson County Jail Monday morning and was released after posting bond.