Head-on crash kills one after police pursuit on U.S. 12 in Porter County

TOWN OF PINES, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a head-on crash during a police pursuit on U.S. 12 in Porter County.

At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Porter County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a gray 2022 Toyota Rav4, was traveling westbound on U.S. 12 from the Town of Pines. The pursuit continued on U.S. 12 when just west of State Road 49, the suspect vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a white 2003 Pontiac Vibe that was traveling eastbound. The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was contacted by Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon to investigate the crash.

The driver of the Pontiac sustained fatal injuries as a result of the head-on crash. The driver of the stolen Toyota was taken into custody by the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the Pontiac driver will be released by the Porter County Coroner’s Office after notification to the family has been made. Information on the identity of the driver of the stolen Toyota will be released by the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.