Latest Braun picks: Gloria Sachdev as health secretary, Anthony Scott as ISP Superintendent

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — The president and CEO of a health care organization — and registered lobbyist — has been chosen by the incoming Braun administration as the secretary of health and family services while a captain with three decades of experience will lead the Indiana State Police.

Gloria Sachdev, who leads the Employer’s Forum of Indiana, is a familiar face around the Statehouse after years of advocating for health care reform, including bills to increase transparency and lower health care costs. Anthony Scott, a captain and area commander, will succeed Superintendent Doug Carter as the leader of the Indiana State Police.

Sachdev spearheaded cost transparency studies that ranked Indiana’s hospital prices among the most expensive in the nation — though the state’s hospital lobbying organization questioned the methodology of the analysis. Onstage at a transparency conference earlier this year, Sachdev presented Braun with an award honoring his health care efforts on the federal level.

“Dr. Sachdev’s proven track record of transforming healthcare delivery and costs makes her the ideal choice to lead Indiana’s health initiatives,” said Gov.-elect Mike Braun in a release. “Her expertise in pharmacy, healthcare policy, and coalition-building will be invaluable as we work to improve health outcomes for Hoosiers.”

Sachdev is a doctor of pharmacy graduate from the University of Oklahoma and was previously a clinical associate professor at Purdue’s College of Pharmacy and the Indiana University School of Medicine. Sachdev will oversee the Family and Social Services Administration, the Department of Health, the Department of Child Services and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

“Drawing on my healthcare expertise, I am committed to improving health outcomes and access to care for all Hoosiers,” said Sachdev. “Under Governor-elect Braun’s leadership, we will work tirelessly to ensure that every Indiana resident has the resources and support they need to live healthy, productive lives. I am grateful to Governor-elect Braun for entrusting me with this critical role.”

She is one of eight cabinet secretaries Braun has named. It doesn’t appear that Sachdev will also serve as an agency head and her position will be an entirely new role in state government. In contrast, Scott will be in an existing role that reports directly to the Governor’s Office.

Background on Scott

Scott graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2019 and started his career with the state police in 1996. Previously, he worked as a detective, district investigative commander and lieutenant.

“Captain Scott’s extensive experience at every level of the Indiana State Police uniquely qualifies him to lead our state’s law enforcement agency,” Braun said in a release. “His proven track record of success, commitment to community partnerships, and focus on both public safety and operational efficiency align perfectly with our vision for a safer Indiana.”

Scott also led security operations for major events and dignitary visits during special events like the Indianapolis 500, the Brickyard 400 and the Indianapolis Grand Prix. He was a member of the command team for the Republican National Conventions in 2016 and 2024.

“I have been honored to serve the Indiana State Police over the past three decades and am humbled to answer Governor-elect Braun’s request to lead these dedicated men and women in law enforcement,” said Scott. “The Indiana State Police will continue to protect and serve all Hoosiers with a clearly defined mission focused on quality of life and crime prevention while promoting the values of courage, commitment, and character to encourage both personal and professional growth within our ranks.”

In an agency head questionnaire shared with the Indiana Capital Chronicle, the Braun transition team questioned applicants about their voting history and whether they’ve paid taxes, in addition to traditional questions about employment history. Applicants detailed the business interests of themselves and their family members for the last two decades, including dealings with foreign governments.

The screening document asks whether the applicant ever hired a non-citizen or currently lives with someone of a different nationality. It also includes open-ended questions about whether the applicant has anything in their past that might be embarrassing to the Braun administration.