Indiana health information exchanges to consolidate

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INDiana Business) — Two health information exchanges in Indiana have announced plans to consolidate, a step they say will help with the electronic sharing of patient data between health care providers and reduce costs.

Indianapolis-based Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE) and South Bend-based Michiana Health Information Network (MHIN) announced their intent to create one statewide health information exchange effective Jan. 1.

An HIE helps to facilitate access to and retrieval of clinical data between medical practices and health systems. For a patient, an exchange allows a primary care physician to share a patient’s information electronically with a specialist the patient may be seeing, assisting with continuity of care.

“MHIN and IHIE have been collaborating on projects over the past few years and work very well together,” said Kelly Hahaj, chief executive officer of the Michiana Health Information Network, in a statement. “It was apparent that we could be better and stronger together and have bigger impact on supporting healthcare in Indiana.”

From a practical perspective, office staff doesn’t need to manually print or scan health records. A health information exchange also eliminates the need for the physical mailing of patient charts and records.

The organizations say it reduces office costs and saves time.

“The evolution of national interoperability is driving the need for HIEs (health information exchanges) to adapt, but also creating opportunities for new HIE value propositions,” said John Kansky, president and CEO of the Indiana Health Information Exchange, in a statement.

According to Indiana HIE, the state’s third operation, Bloomington-based HealthLINC, is also part of this statewide consolidation. HealthLINC began transitioning its customers to IHIE in mid-2019.

“Being able to easily transmit medical information among the care team, no matter where they are located, clearly contributes to better coordination of care and results,” said Brian Shockney, president, South Central Region, Indiana University Health, in a statement.

All MHIN employees will become IHIE employees at the beginning of the new year. The growing Indiana Health Information Exchange will have offices in both Indianapolis and South Bend, Indiana.