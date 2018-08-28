Herd of bison escape from Indiana farm, prompting warning

Indiana News

HAMILTON, Ind. (AP) — Police have warned residents of a northern Indiana community not to approach a herd of bison that escaped from a nearby farm.

The Steuben County Sheriff's office says the bison escaped Sunday from a fenced-in area at a farm near Pleasant Lake, a village about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne.

Pleasant Lake Buffalo Farm owner Cathy Sanders tells WANE-TV 58 bison escaped and began roaming the 300-acre property. She says eight bison had been recaptured as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Police in the adjacent town of Hamilton warned residents about the escaped bison, urging them not to approach the animals.

The department says in a Facebook message that the bison are not friendly and should not be approached because "they can become aggressive."

