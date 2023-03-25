Hit-and-run driver damages I-69 rest area

The rest area off Interstate 69 is shown in May 2018 south of Auburn, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — An I-69 rest area received more than $20,000 in damage from a hit-and-run crash nearly a week ago, Indiana State Police reported Friday.

Sometime between midnight March 17 and 8 a.m. March 18, a pickup or SUV damaged the rest park building’s ground-based transformer and power meter. The driver then fled the rest area, which is about 2 miles south of Auburn in northeastern Indiana.

A gray-colored, plastic air deflector left behind from the vehicle’s bottom, front bumper indicates it was a 2003-2007 model Chevrolet, likely an Avalanche or Silverado truck, or a Suburban or Tahoe sport utility vehicle.

Detectives hope motorists at the rest park may have witnessed the hit-and-run crash, or someone may have seen the damaged truck or SUV. Anyone with information was asked to call Master Trooper Bryan Rumple at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661, Option 8, or email him at brumple@isp.in.gov.

Auburn is about a half-hour drive north of Fort Wayne.