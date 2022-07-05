Indiana News

Holcomb asks American flags be flown at half-staff for Illinois parade shooting

An American flag is seen flying at half-staff. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
by: Amani Gates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking Hoosiers to hang their flags at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the Highland Park shooting in Illinois.

President Joe Biden ordered flags should be flown at half-staff until Saturday at sunset. Per Biden’s request, Holcomb is asking local businesses and residents to do the same, according to a press release.

What started as a Independence Day parade in the suburbs of Chicago led to more than 70 shots fired killing six people and at least 30 wounded. Parade goers first mistook the gunshots as fireworks before many realized they were actually gunshots and fled.

The shooter used an AR-15 and was on top of a commercial building.

Police have arrested the gunman and an investigation is still ongoing.

Some Information listed in this report is from the Associated Press.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

