Holcomb clarifies ‘red lines’ comments on abortion legislation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday said he’s keeping an open mind on new abortion laws but doesn’t consider the process a free-for-all.

Holcomb told reporters lawmakers are still reviewing their options for abortion legislation, especially following actions by President Joe Biden on access to abortion medications and on doctors who perform abortions to save a mother’s life. He would not offer any details about potential legislation but said his office is working with lawmakers, though he’s letting the legislative branch take the lead.

“When it comes to the legalities and all of the details that will be in that bill, that’s to be determined,” he said. “And right now, understandably, which I appreciate, the legislative members and leaders are listening and learning and doing deep dives on all of these cases that are unfolding around the country.”

Holcomb also sought to clarify comments he made at the end of June in which he said there were no “red lines” for him when it comes to abortion legislation. He said he meant he was not going into legislative negotiations with any ultimatums on what should or should not be included.

“Some interpreted that to mean anything goes. I would never approach any issue that way,” he said.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Statehouse for a special session on abortion and inflation relief on July 25.