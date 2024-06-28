Holcomb defends Indiana’s move to carry out execution, saying ‘justice will be served’

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature on Jan. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. The state is looking for a Hoosier artist to paint the official portrait of Gov. Eric Holcomb as part of a tradition that dates back more than 150 years. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Gov. Eric Holcomb doubled down Thursday on the state’s move to seek an execution date for Fort Wayne’s Joseph Corcoran, who was convicted of murdering four people in 1997.

Holcomb’s comments came one day after he and Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC) has obtained the drug necessary to carry out the death penalty.

“We’ve tried to acquire the means to carry out our duty, and to follow along, and carry out the law,” Holcomb said. “And we’re in a position to do that. So we are.”

Indiana’s top elected officials filed the execution request with Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday. Holcomb and Rokita signaled, jointly, that more executions could be imminent, depending on the availability of lethal injection drugs.

When asked where DOC acquired the drug — pentobarbital, which can be used to carry out executions – and how much the state paid, the governor said he “can’t go into those details, by law.”

Lawmakers made information about the source of the drugs confidential on the last day of the 2017 legislative session.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is still seeking the cost of the drugs.

It’s been 15 years since Indiana’s last execution, in 2009. There are currently eight men on Indiana’s death row, including Corcoran. No one has been added to the state’s death row since 2014.

It appears the state will follow in the steps of Texas, which uses a single-drug protocol of Pentobarbital for an execution. Holcomb said that although the method has never been used before in Indiana, he’s “comfortable” with the option.

“We’ve done our due diligence, and we’ve tracked this particular drug, and feel comfortable that not only it’s the right drug, but also that the protocol is in place, and we’re prepared to carry out our duties,” Holcomb said.

“We’ve been working on this for seven years, and I would say — through no fault of anyone — it’s been harder to get for various reasons. But recently, we were able to do so, so that compels us to do our jobs. And we’ll do just that and nothing more,” he continued. “And we’ll carry on with the rest of our duties, as well. I wouldn’t run for the job if I wasn’t prepared to do it. And it’s not a day that you look forward to, but justice will be served.”

Corcoran, who killed his brother and three other people, asserted an insanity defense based upon his diagnosis as having either a paranoid or schizotypal personality disorder, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Death Row website.

Corcoran’s mental health has been an issue over the life of the case. His conviction was overturned at least once but was later reinstated.

Corcoran can still seek clemency or a pardon in his case. At least three death sentences have been commuted by governors – two by Democrat Gov. Joe Kernan and one by Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2005.

Holcomb said those legal processes “will play out,” but for now, he’s awaiting an execution date.

“We’ll respect each step along the way, and we’ll take it one day at a time, and when it gets to, ultimately, my desk, we’ll take it from there,” Holcomb said.

“I personally and professionally subscribe to this means and think it’s appropriate in these rare cases of heinous crimes,” he added. “When such evil is on display, I personally believe in this. I respect others that don’t. The will of the people will be carried out, and it’s the law of our land. And so, set aside my personal convictions, it’s incumbent upon me to do my job — and all the others along the process. And so, yes, it is important if you have laws on the books, and sentences have been handed down, that it’d be completed. And it will.”