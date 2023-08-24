Holcomb expands Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library statewide

Country music singer Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on the final day of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm in Somerset, in southwest England, on June 29, 2014. (Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding in Indiana, Gov. Holcomb announced Thursday.

Parton’s library, which gifts free books to children up to 5 years old, is a part of Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda.

The expansion will aim to make books available to children in every zip code in the state, it is currently available in 54 counties and is partially available in eight.

“I learned from a very young age that reading is the key to further education and opportunity ahead, long-term,” Holcomb said in a Thursday release. “The very ability to read can transport children and adults alike to places they have never been and open doors they never knew existed. By making Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library available in every zip code, we are giving Hoosier children yet another personalized tool close to home they’ll need for literary success.”

In May, Holcomb signed legislation allotting $6 million for the program over the two years, $2 million in the first year, and $4 million for the second year.

The Indiana State Library will coordinate the program. Starting Sept. 1, current local Imagination Library partners will pay 50% of their local program cost with the remaining 50% paid by the state.

To find out if a program is available in a certain area, click here.