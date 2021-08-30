Indiana News

Holcomb extends coronavirus emergency declaration for 18th time

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a bill-signing ceremony at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Ind., on Aug. 16, 2021. Holcomb told reporters afterward that he supported the growing number of Indiana school districts issuing mask mandates for students and staff as they try to head off more COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday issued his 18th renewal of the state’s emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration can clear the way for Indiana to receive federal funds and others assets to respond to COVID-19. Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that 2,916 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 13,980 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. There are currently 2,221 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state’s emergency declaration was extended through Sept. 30.

The governor also issued a limited continuation of an order allowing him to make and amend the state’s response to the pandemic, suspend rules that may hinder that response, move personnel for emergency services, and redirect other state resources.

The order allows: