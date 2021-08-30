Holcomb extends coronavirus emergency declaration for 18th time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday issued his 18th renewal of the state’s emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic.
The declaration can clear the way for Indiana to receive federal funds and others assets to respond to COVID-19. Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that 2,916 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 13,980 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. There are currently 2,221 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state’s emergency declaration was extended through Sept. 30.
The governor also issued a limited continuation of an order allowing him to make and amend the state’s response to the pandemic, suspend rules that may hinder that response, move personnel for emergency services, and redirect other state resources.
The order allows:
- Temporarily licensing of health care works and students.
- Changes in registration requirements for certain Indiana and out-of-state health care providers.
- An expansion of limits on what people can administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
- The Department of Workforce Development to augment its workforce as long as it remains authorized by federal law.
- An indefinite extension on completion dates for law enforcement training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
- A waiver of penalty and interest in taxation for unemployment compensation.