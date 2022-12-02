Indiana News

Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet.

The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized.

“Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment,” said the tweet from press secretary Erin Murphy.

The governor on Thursday had canceled plans to present the Sachem Award to Patricia “Pat” Koch during an event scheduled for Friday morning at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City. Koch is an originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus.

The most recent public event he attended was the 51st Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, according to schedules sent to News 8 by email.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is 70, issued a news release with a statement: “I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.”