Holcomb issues 16th emergency order of coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday issued a new emergency order for the coronavirus pandemic.
The newest order, which last through July, contains limited provisions that include:
- Temporary licenses, registration and insurance for temporary health care workers.
- An extension of definitions of who can administer COVID-19 vaccines.
- The suspension of the one-week waiting period before paying unemployment benefits to claimants, which is a state law.
- A number of waivers for taxing of unemployment compensation.
- The continuation of pandemic rules for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
- Extra time for law-enforcement training.
The new order also continues with the stipulation that state and local health officials can still control quarantines or closures for a public health emergency, and that local authorities cannot enact less restrictive requirements that those in the governor’s order.
Wednesday’s executive order from Holcomb is his 16th during the coronavirus pandemic.