Holcomb issues 16th emergency order of coronavirus pandemic

An executive order from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued June 30, 2021, in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image Provided/Governor's Office)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday issued a new emergency order for the coronavirus pandemic.

The newest order, which last through July, contains limited provisions that include:

  • Temporary licenses, registration and insurance for temporary health care workers.
  • An extension of definitions of who can administer COVID-19 vaccines.
  • The suspension of the one-week waiting period before paying unemployment benefits to claimants, which is a state law.
  • A number of waivers for taxing of unemployment compensation.
  • The continuation of pandemic rules for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
  • Extra time for law-enforcement training.

The new order also continues with the stipulation that state and local health officials can still control quarantines or closures for a public health emergency, and that local authorities cannot enact less restrictive requirements that those in the governor’s order.

Wednesday’s executive order from Holcomb is his 16th during the coronavirus pandemic.

